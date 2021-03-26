Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Decreased by Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

TCBI stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

