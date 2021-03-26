Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.