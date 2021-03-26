Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Issued By Wedbush

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $980.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 over the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

