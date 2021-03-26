Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Barings BDC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $476.26 million, a P/E ratio of -248.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

