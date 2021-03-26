Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 141,500 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,500 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 1.00% of Personalis worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 122.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 221,118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,073,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,705 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,073,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after buying an additional 151,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after buying an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 22,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,316. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $952.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

