Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,021,956 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,021,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.92% of MiMedx Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

