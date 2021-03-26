Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,718,000. Hydrofarm Holdings Group accounts for about 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. 6,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.97. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

