Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.29. 8,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average of $202.12. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.