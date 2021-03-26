Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 20,718 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TELA. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,059. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $183.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

