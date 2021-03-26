Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AstroNova worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the third quarter worth $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

ALOT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 238,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,043. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.