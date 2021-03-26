Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,120 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 1,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,680. The company has a market cap of $828.69 million, a PE ratio of -37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

