Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 117.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,089 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 5.17% of Leaf Group worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leaf Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.73. 2,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leaf Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEAF. BTIG Research began coverage on Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

