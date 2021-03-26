PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

NYSE PHM opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Command Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

