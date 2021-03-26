pulltherug.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $265,645.06 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for about $28.15 or 0.00053130 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $265,645.06 and approximately $10,854.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00469297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00798274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00078026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.