Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,351 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Unifi worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unifi by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unifi by 156.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE UFI opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

