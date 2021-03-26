Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $50,894,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 327,366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 472,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97,196 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $45.97 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

