Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 758 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,986 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 142,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

