Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

