Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 570,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

