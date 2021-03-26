Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 12,392 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

