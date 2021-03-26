Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Game Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

International Game Technology stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

