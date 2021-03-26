Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 460,701 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $21.74.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $14,252,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

