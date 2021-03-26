Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). As a group, research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,242,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

