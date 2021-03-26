ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

