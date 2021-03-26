Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.00 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

