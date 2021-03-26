ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.61% of ProAssurance worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $18,371,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 69.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

