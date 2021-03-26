PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.75 at Canaccord Genuity

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 193.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRV.UN. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

