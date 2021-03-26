Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $182.32. 8,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

