Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 222 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,326. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

