Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

