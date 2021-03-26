Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. 1,618,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,290,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

