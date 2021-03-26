Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $558,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.18. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $260.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

