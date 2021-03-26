Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,728,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,236,000 after acquiring an additional 202,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of AVB traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $163.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

