Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 216 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

