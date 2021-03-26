Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $169,000 in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,182 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 183,114 shares in the last quarter.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

BBL traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $57.82. 106,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

