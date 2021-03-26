Principal Street Partners LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,182. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,761.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

