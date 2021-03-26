Principal Street Partners LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.85. 57,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

