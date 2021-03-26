Prince Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. SEA comprises 5.7% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.26. The stock had a trading volume of 192,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,549. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.96.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

