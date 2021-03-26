Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,189,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 363,561 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.22% of Walmart worth $892,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.21.

NYSE WMT opened at $134.01 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $377.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

