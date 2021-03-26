Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $936.35 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KLA were worth $936,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $299.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.46. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $125.56 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

