Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.33 Billion Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,327,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,800,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

