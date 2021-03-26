Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.12% of American Tower worth $1,115,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day moving average is $229.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

