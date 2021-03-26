Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.47% of Equity Residential worth $985,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 44.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 40,105 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.