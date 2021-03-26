Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 7,706,076 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,706,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist upped their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

