Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.34

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$15.49.
Premier Investments Company Profile
