Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.34

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$15.49.

Get Premier Investments alerts:

Premier Investments Company Profile

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.