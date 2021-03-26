Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 5,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 209,979 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $55.32.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.