Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMWD stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

