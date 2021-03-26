Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

