Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $24,188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter worth $4,905,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fluidigm by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 566,746 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

