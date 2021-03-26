Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

